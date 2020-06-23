Log In
Jumbo Privacy 2

Completely Redesigned. A step closer to our vision.

We believe privacy is a fundamental right.
Our mission is to build tools that make exercising that right easily accessible for everyone.
Discover Jumbo 2 today.
Mark Zuckerberg's former mentor has invested in privacy app Jumbo, which helps you mass delete old social media postsJumbo, a privacy management app that launched in April 2019, just announced it's raised $8 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Balderton Capital and investors include Roger McNamee, former adviser to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and now an outspoken critic of the social media giant.
Privacy assistant Jumbo raises $8 million and releases major updateA year after its initial release, Jumbo has two important pieces of news to announce. First, the company has released a major update of its app that protects your privacy on online services. Second, the company has raised an $8 million Series A funding round. If you're not familiar with Jumbo, the ...
Jumbo 2: A step closer to our visionHello, I'm Pierre Valade, CEO of Jumbo Privacy. Today, on behalf of our team of 21 passionate team members, I'm excited to share two announcements that bring us closer to our mission of giving you back control of your privacy. ( Diese Mitteilung auf Deutsch lesen / Voir cet article en français) There is a lot to unpack.
I'm really proud to share the latest privacy tools our team has built. When we launched Jumbo last year, we had a goal of making it as simple and accessible as possible to exercise your right to privacy. We have made significant progress on that front, and Jumbo 2 is now available on iOS and Android. https://download.jumboprivacy.com/ With Jumbo, you can scan and protect yourself across major sites and apps that pose large risks to your privacy and security, like Google, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, LinkedIn, and more. Instead of finding the 20+ separate, sensitive privacy settings on some of these sites on your own, Jumbo will quickly find the ones that are a risk to you personally, and allow you to fix them with one button. We are also excited to show you new ways to control your security and protect your privacy built into Jumbo 2. Jumbo 2 has advanced features like a powerful Tracker Blocker, that will prevent over 400 of the largest ad trackers from tracing your steps online as you browse on your device. You'll be informed of just how many trackers have attempted to follow you. Our new Data Breach scan feature allows Jumbo to monitor the dark web for customers' financial and ID data like credit cards, Social Security number, or passport breaches. You can now protect yourself on more apps : Amazon, Instagram, and LinkedIn are now part of our offerings, in addition to Google, Facebook, and Twitter. We are going to be adding more soon and would love to hear which ones in particular you would appreciate. We believe all these features can help provide some privacy peace-of-mind for our customers. Thanks for supporting our mission and helping us build a sustainable business. We would love to get your feedback, you can reach the whole team at support@jumboprivacy.com. Read or share our wider announcement here. https://blog.jumboprivacy.com/ju... Thank you!
Hugo Van Vuuren
Simple and powerful privacy product!
