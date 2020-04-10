Discussion
Julie Munafo
Maker
We are Julienne. A sustainable swimwear brand. A community of conscious people, a hub to celebrate a meaningful way of life. Julie, born and raised in Switzerland, is an entrepreneur animated by a never-ending passion for customer experience. In 2017, during a travel across Bali for holidays, I fell in love with the place and the opportunities that flourish in such an inspiring environment. Back in Switzerland, a few months later I decided to quit corporate life, terminate my apartment's lease, sell everything and start a new life, with the objective to listen to my inner drive and launch impactful projects. I rapidly felt the desire to become part of a meaningful enterprise, that would preserve the environment and make people happy. Snorkeling and surfing in seas plagued by plastic waste have raised my awareness about the urge to deal with ocean pollution. Combined with the fact that we were all literally surrounded by swimwear and beachwear attire all day long, the idea quickly turned into a shred of evidence. I then started digging into opportunities to create premium quality swimwear made from recycled materials and that was it. Julienne was born!
