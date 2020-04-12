  1. Home
Juji

Juji is the easiest DIY AI chatbot creator

Juji is the easiest Do-It-Yourself artificial intelligence chatbot creator - simpler than making PowerPoint slides and 20X faster than building custom bot with other methods. For example, you can create a bot to answer questions by simply uploading a CSV file.
This Is How We Revamped the UI in Less Than a Month | Juji DIY AI chatbotWe all know that user interface (UI) development is an iterative process. It is important that we can iterate quickly based on user feedbacks. At Juji, we have been constantly searching for solutions that enable faster iterations for our Juji Studio product. Around the end of last year, we did a major revamp of Juji Studio UI.
How to build a Smart Chatbot in a Few Minutes to Answer Free-text Questions | Juji DIY AI chatbotPeople always have questions. You are running a business, you find yourself keep answering customer questions. You are a community manager, you find yourself keep answering community member questions. You are on Facebook Messenger, you find yourself keep answering your friends' or colleagues' questions.
Three Big Ideas Behind the Surprising Power and Ease of Use of Juji Platform | Juji DIY AI chatbotWhen people first use Juji, they are often amazed by how easy it is to create an intelligent chatbot with the platform. This reaction of pleasant surprise is particularly pronounced for people in the know, i.e. technical people who have actually done relevant work before.
Juji is an empathetic AI chatbot that holds personalized conversations with peopleExclusive Artificial intelligence researcher Michelle Zhou has created a chatbot called Juji with a cheerful personality to hold personal conversations with people. The chatbot has the ability to listen and respond empathetically in conversations with humans, prompting the humans to chat for a longer time than usual.
The Making of Juji, an Empathic Bot, with Michelle Zhou, Juji cofounder and CEODr Michelle Zhou, PhD., is cofounder and CEO of Juji, an entrepreneurial initiative to help create responsible and empathic chatbots (or AI Helpers) that can converse naturally, listen actively, and automatically infer users' interests, preferences, and needs to provide personalized guidance.
Huahai Yang
Huahai Yang
Maker
Hiring
Juji DIY AI chatbot creator has been three years in the making. We are excited to share it with the Product Hunt community. We are also currently donating free chatbot service to any healthcare organizations. Check out bots made on Juji: * Jennifer answers questions about COVID-19, https://www.newvoicesnasem.org/j... * Julie lives on National Alliance on Mental Illness - Long Beach taking care of visitors, https://www.namilongbeach.org/
