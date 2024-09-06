Launches
Jsonify
Jsonify
Transform XLSX/CSV files into clean, usable JSON
Jsonify simplifies translations. Upload your Csv/Excel file with multiple languages, click convert, and voila – a JSON file ready for your app. No copy-pasting, no manual typing. It's fast, accurate, and handles as many languages as you need.
Jsonify
Manual JSON translations? Ain't Nobody Got Time for That
Jsonify
is not rated yet. This is Jsonify's first launch.
