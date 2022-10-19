Products
JSON url
Mock backend with JSON generated from URL
Ever wanted to mock a backend request with a real request instead of hard-coded JSON?
Try jsonurl.
It allows you to get a JSON straight from a URL. For example from this URL:
https://jsonurl.com/{“name”: “Max”}
you can get this json:
{“name”: “Max”}
Launched in
Developer Tools
by
JSON url – mock backend API
About this launch
JSON url – mock backend API
Mock backend with JSON generated from URL
JSON url by
JSON url – mock backend API
was hunted by
Oleh Kopyl
in
Developer Tools
. Made by
Oleh Kopyl
. Featured on October 24th, 2022.
JSON url – mock backend API
is not rated yet. This is JSON url – mock backend API's first launch.
