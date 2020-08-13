JSONAPI.CO, is a hosted free api service which developers use to focus only on designing and building great web/mobile apps and rest all will be handled by us.
Sanket Makhija
Maker
Hi Product Hunt !!! While developing an app, we need to have two things, a good design/workflow 🤔 and API's to integrate with. What if API's is already available for you to integrate with? 😃 At JSONAPI.CO, we are determined to make developers life easier. We have built an extensive set of API's : 🙌 1. Categories ranging from Users, Products (Amazon) and Images(Instagram), 2. Flexibility to customise API keys, 3. Perform operations like: filtering, sorting and pagination, 4. Change the keys case type from camelCase to snake_case to kebab-case. 5. Get localised data as per your country 6. All HTTP methods supported 7. Proper HTTP status codes with every api 8. Filled with an exhaustive set of relevant data 9. 🔐 HTTPS. 24/7 availability. Free forever. 🆓 As a developer, we always look for a productivity tool/hack, which makes our life super easier.👩💻 https://www.jsonapi.co/ is one of them.👨💻 Please try it out and let us know your thoughts, suggestions, feedback or feature requirements, by sending an email to jsonapiapp@gmail.com or write a comment below. We’ll get back to you asap. 📮 We would love to check out what you have built using our API's 🤗 Support us with your love, 💌 Pay us a generous amount and spread love. 🤝 JSONAPI.CO is free for everyone, but it still costs us money to keep it alive… Why don’t you #BeAwesome and help out by making a donation? https://www.buymeacoffee.com/jso... Cheers, JSON API APP TEAM 🤟
