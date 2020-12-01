discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Alexey Antipov
MakerAlexey Antipov A software craftsman
Hi everyone, My name is Alexey, I'm a frontend developer and I'm stoked to share with you my project :) Comparing JS frameworks and libraries was always a chore for me - it was always hard to find an unbiased up-to-date side by side comparison of the libraries I needed. Tons of blog posts come out every year which try to answer questions like "What framework to use in 2021", "Redux vs Recoil", etc. But all of them tend to have the same shortcomings: - biased - limited number of metrics and data sources - become outdated very fast - usually consider only 2-3 libraries I wanted to create a tool that solves that problem Right now I'm keen to know if JsDiff is something that can be interesting to others. And, if yes, what metrics you, as a user, need the most. Please leave your comments and let me know your thoughts. I'm really interested in your feedback
Share