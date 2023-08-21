Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
JSD
JSD
Desktop Wireless system that powers all your devices
Visit
Upvote 9
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
JSD is the first ever wireless system powers all your essential devices: keyboard, mouse, smartphone, and headphones. It provides you with a clutter-free workspace and endless battery life for seamless productivity.
Launched in
Hardware
Crowdfunding
by
JSD
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app enterprise ready
About this launch
JSD
Desktop Wireless system that powers all your devices
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
JSD by
JSD
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Hardware
,
Crowdfunding
. Made by
tian Tian
. Featured on August 22nd, 2023.
JSD
is not rated yet. This is JSD's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report