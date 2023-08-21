Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → JSD
JSD

JSD

Desktop Wireless system that powers all your devices

Free Options
Embed
JSD is the first ever wireless system powers all your essential devices: keyboard, mouse, smartphone, and headphones. It provides you with a clutter-free workspace and endless battery life for seamless productivity.
Launched in
Hardware
Crowdfunding
 by
JSD
WorkOS
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app enterprise ready
About this launch
JSD
JSDDesktop Wireless system that powers all your devices
0
reviews
8
followers
JSD by
JSD
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Hardware, Crowdfunding. Made by
tian Tian
. Featured on August 22nd, 2023.
JSD
is not rated yet. This is JSD's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-