Do you ever feel like going back to the old times where you would just draw lines or masterpieces (based on your artistic skill) on the classic MS Paint. Well then, this is the product for you!! More about the app: https://github.com/AshtrayShetty/JS-Canvas
Ashray Shetty
This was a project I made to test my javascript skills and work with the HTML5 element. Do note that some of the menu bar features haven't been implemented. If there is any issue with the app, raise one on the github repo. You can get there by clicking the "Help" button on the menu bar of the app.
