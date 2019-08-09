Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Tommaso Carpi
Hello Hunters 🖖, I’m Tommy one of the founder of JPlanner. JPlanner is a marketplace for Digital Travel Guides containing insights and recommendations written by locals. We were tired of falling into tourist traps suggested by the usual tourist-to-tourist platforms (you name it), so we decided to leverage the knowledge of the locals to live a better and more unique travel experience. Our goal is to provide structured, easy to access and “up to date” travel recommendations, instead of you scraping the internet looking for articles, blog or social network posts to plan your itinerary. At the moment we are working on cool new features and on our iOS/Android app, but until then just know that JPlanner.io is mobile friendly too 😄🖖 If you feel like joining our community as a local, don’t hesitate to checkout the How It Works section or contact me directly to know all the advantages 🙏 *PH Promo* Since we are launching on PH we will have a 20% discount on all Travel Guides. Cheers
UpvoteShare