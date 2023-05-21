Products
Home
→
Product
→
JoyPlanet
JoyPlanet
Online platform fro building personalized books for children
We use AI and language and image model to generate personalized books for children from 0 to 12 yo. Any book can be personalized with a main charater name, cartoonified picture, funny rhyme, hobbies, age and other stuff throughout the book.
Home
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
JoyPlanet
JoyPlanet
Online platform fro building personalized books for children
JoyPlanet by
JoyPlanet
was hunted by
Alexander Miroch
in
Home
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Alexander Miroch
. Featured on June 7th, 2023.
JoyPlanet
is not rated yet. This is JoyPlanet's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report