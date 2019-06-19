Reviews
Happy Thursday hunters! Some of you still remember us as EmojiOne. We're now operating under a fresh new brand and today we're launching our 5th generation of emoji icons: JoyPixels 5.0! We remain a small crew (spread worldwide) of humble designers and programmers looking to spread joy through our icons. All emoji continue to be free for personal use (up to 128px/png). Our freemium business model relies on premium/enterprise licenses to keep us going. If you enjoy our new designs, please upvote to show your love. 💞
