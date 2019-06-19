Log InSign up
JoyPixels

Freemium set of 3,057 native emoji icons ✨

#2 Product of the DayToday
Formerly EmojiOne, JoyPixels is Unicode 12 compliant featuring 230 brand new emoji and over 1,500 remastered designs. All icons remain free for personal use, since 2014!
Reviews
Discussion
Rick Moby
Rick Moby
Maker
Happy Thursday hunters! Some of you still remember us as EmojiOne. We're now operating under a fresh new brand and today we're launching our 5th generation of emoji icons: JoyPixels 5.0! We remain a small crew (spread worldwide) of humble designers and programmers looking to spread joy through our icons. All emoji continue to be free for personal use (up to 128px/png). Our freemium business model relies on premium/enterprise licenses to keep us going. If you enjoy our new designs, please upvote to show your love. 💞
