Hi all! On May 21st, 2020. I wrote my first ever line of code as part of Harvard’s CS50 online course. I fell in love with development - then decided to build something me and my wife can work on together. Six month later, https://joyful.gifts was born. Joyful.gifts is a way to make gifts easy and simple. Take away the hassle, and keep the joy. You add whoever you want to give gifts to once, answer a few questions and they will receive the perfect gift at the occasion and the budget you specify. Best of all, you end saving money by avoiding that overpriced stale flowers you bought last minute for Mother's Day! Happy to answer any questions about the product or my journey. Thank you and please consider giving us feedback!
