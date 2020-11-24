Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Joyful gifts

Joyful gifts

Never buy a gift again (unless you want to!)

get it
Joyful.gifts: Gifts Made Simple!
1. Tell us who you want to give gifts to, your budget & occasions.

2. Using technology & a human touch, we take care of picking and sending the perfect gift, always at the best price.

3. Free returns & shipping!
How I learned to code & built a real software product in ~ 6 monthsOn May 21st, 2020. I wrote my first ever line of code as part of Harvard's CS50 online course. Six months later, I pushed a production ready web application (see https://joyful.gifts) for the whole world to use. Below is how I approached learning, the journey, and some unconventional advice for those learning to code to build products.
Zendesk for Startups
Promoted
Every customer counts when you're a startup.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Jonathan Adly
Maker
JonathanAdly.com
Hi all! On May 21st, 2020. I wrote my first ever line of code as part of Harvard’s CS50 online course. I fell in love with development - then decided to build something me and my wife can work on together. Six month later, https://joyful.gifts was born. Joyful.gifts is a way to make gifts easy and simple. Take away the hassle, and keep the joy. You add whoever you want to give gifts to once, answer a few questions and they will receive the perfect gift at the occasion and the budget you specify. Best of all, you end saving money by avoiding that overpriced stale flowers you bought last minute for Mother's Day! Happy to answer any questions about the product or my journey. Thank you and please consider giving us feedback!
Share