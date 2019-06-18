Reviews
Feliciano Santana
Hey everyone! I was never any good at budgeting or sticking to my goals, but a reddit post by u/Celesmeh changed my life (link: https://www.reddit.com/r/persona...). I fell in love with the spreadsheet after understanding how it works, but after some time i noticed i stopped updating it because i thought it was a bit too hard to use Google Sheets while away from a computer. So i made this web app with three goals in mind: - That it met the same goals as u/Celesmeh: easy to use, focuses on a daily budget that supports long term goals, and be a good starting place for people who never saved before - That it works offline and is 100% secure and private - That it gives you freedom to export your data for any other tool you want The tool is 100% free, and here's how it works: When you open the web app, i made an automated 2-minute guide to help you get started. You enter your income, which expenses apply to you, how much you spend in each one of them, and how much you are planning to save, and the tool figures out how much you can spend daily. From then on, it's just a matter of adding your individual purchases! I made it extremely simple so you can enter them with minimal effort. It remembers and suggests your notes and amounts for each category so it is easy to add repeated purchases. The app has 2 charts: - Some progress bars that tell you much you can spend each month, week and day - A pie chart that tells you where your money is going for each category. You can choose the period. Also, it's a progressive web app! This means it works offline and you can add it to your home screen for ease of access. Please try it out and let me know what you guys think!
