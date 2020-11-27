Jovian
Learn Data Science and ML with free hands-on online courses
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Rohit Goyal
CEO, Mudrex
Great product Jovian team!
Share
Thanks for hunting us @kevin! Hi Hunters, Jovian is the platform @siddhantujjain and I wished we had access to when we started learning data science & ML. After building in beta for almost two years, we couldn't be more excited to share it with you! 👩🏻💻 BEGINNER-FRIENDLY AND PRACTICAL COURSES You don’t need a degree in computer science or mathematics to learn or apply state-of-the-art data science & ML techniques. Our courses focus on writing code and solving problems while explaining all the required theory & math in plain English. If you’re interested in data science but don’t know where to start, Jovian is for you. 🌩 INTERACTIVE CLOUD PROGRAMMING ENVIRONMENT Nobody likes spending hours figuring out how to install dozens of tools and libraries before they can write even a single line of code. We provide interactive cloud-based Jupyter notebooks with all the necessary tools & libraries installed, so you can writing and executing code in seconds, not hours. 📊 REAL-WORLD EXERCISES AND PROJECTS You can't swim if you never enter the pool. Our courses include practical exercises designed by industry experts, and by the end of each course, you get to build a portfolio project on a large real-world dataset. Projects give you the confidence to apply the skills you’ve learned. 🎓 FREE VERIFIED CERTIFICATIONS Each course requires you to put in 40-60 hours of work. When you complete a course, you will earn a certificate of accomplishment, absolutely free of cost. You can download this certificate, share it online, or even add it to your LinkedIn profile or resume with a public verification link. 🌏 GLOBAL COMMUNITY OF LEARNERS Online learning is hard, especially when you’re doing it while working or studying full-time. A community of like-minded people goes a long way in helping you stay motivated. The Jovian community forum offers a place to interact with our global community of 40,000+ learners from 160+ countries. 💯 RICH PROFILES TO SHOWCASE YOUR WORK You can showcase your projects, courses, and certifications on your Jovian profile. It's a beautiful public portfolio of all your data science work created automatically for you as you learn. 👨🏻🏫 MENTORSHIP AND 1-ON-1 GUIDANCE You can join our mentorship program to get access to a private Slack group, weekly office hours, guided projects, and 1-on-1 calls with industry experts. You can learn more and apply here: https://jovian.ai/mentorship . Please check out Jovian and leave a comment below to let us know what you think. Happy learning! Jovian Team: @sonaksh_saraswat, @praj22, @vishalpathikgupta, @hemanth_janesh , @kumarsudeep13, @prabhat_p, @tanya_sinha