Jourza
Random flight plan generator for flight sims
Jourza generates random flight plans based on your criteria, such as range, time of day, and airport size. Tweak your flight by re-rolling the arrival or departure airport, then export your flight plans to your favourite flight simulator.
Launched in
iOS
Simulation Games
Games
by
Jourza
About this launch
Jourza
Random flight plan generator for flight sims
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Jourza by
Jourza
was hunted by
Roo Hutton
in
iOS
,
Simulation Games
,
Games
. Made by
Roo Hutton
. Featured on June 7th, 2023.
Jourza
is not rated yet. This is Jourza's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
