Home
→
Product
→
JournoConnect
JournoConnect
Automatic HARO and #JournoRequest keyword notifications
Visit
Upvote 14
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
We make building clean white-hat backlinks fun. Don't want to check HARO and Twitter every day? We're keeping an eye on things 24/7, so you don't have to. Get notified only when the most relevant requests pop up.
Launched in
Public Relations
Social Media
SEO
by
JournoConnect
Cohesive AI
Ad
The most powerful AI editor
About this launch
JournoConnect
Automatic HARO and #JournoRequest keyword notifications
0
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
JournoConnect by
JournoConnect
was hunted by
Benjamin Boman
in
Public Relations
,
Social Media
,
SEO
. Made by
Michal Mazurek
. Featured on May 31st, 2023.
JournoConnect
is not rated yet. This is JournoConnect's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
