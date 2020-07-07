Log In
Journify

Audio journaling. Encrypted, easy-to-share voice recordings.

Tap to record your audio journals on the go, organize your timeline with tags/notes, and easily for your recordings in the future. All the voice notes are encrypted and you decide if you want to share them via text, email, etc. Transcripts coming soon.
Challenging negative thoughts through audio journaling - JournifyThought → Identify one 'automatic thought' as a result of what happened? Evaluation → Identify facts which support this thought and facts which do not. Example: Situation → 'A group of people started laughing as I walked by, it made me feel really anxious'.
Audio journaling for creatives, crazies and downright lazies - JournifyJournaling is great for your mental health, but you do not need to suffer from a mental health problem to experience its benefits. Your audio journal can be anything you want it to be. The time and place you choose to journal, the way you order your thoughts and the words you use to express them are fundamentally a reflection of you.
Lamia
Hi all! Please meet Journify - a fun way of recording your life's journey, powered by your own voice. We have been talking about journaling for a long time, but many of us have quit after a few attempts because it’s hard to find the time. Recording our life updates on our smartphones is a much easier and intuitive experience. We’ve been sending each other voice notes for a while now, so now we get to keep a record of our memories. I love seeing entrepreneurs, creatives, writers, coaches, students and engineers finding different use cases for the Journify app! Journaling has been clinically linked with reducing tension, anxiety, and depression, and boosting mindfulness and creativity. It's also been associated with a stronger immune system, higher IQ, and a better ability to discern priorities. I fell in love with audio journaling because I was able to quickly turn it into a habit. My Journify timeline now has the story of my journey as an entrepreneur (real talk). We just launched and would love to get your thoughts. Also, please let us know what are the features you would like to see next. Thank you!
Download transcripts as a text file
Add photos/attachments to the audio timeline
Ability to publish some audio updates to a public feed
Ability to create private groups to share the voice notes with
Katie Talbot
I've been using Journify to create an audio journal of what's going on in my life, how I feel day-to-day & my creative ideas... and it's so great! It is super easy to organise and save journal entries, and I love the mental wellness tracking feature. 10/10 thanks Journify :)
Lamia
@katie_talbot1 thank you so much, Katie! What do you think would be the most helpful next feature for you?
Katie Talbot
@lamiapf no problem! Being able to see transcripts of my entries would be cool! This is a minor suggestion though as the app already suits my preferences and lifestyle really well!
Robi G. O'Cleirigh
Great app... Always wanted to get into journaling more but writing on paper has never really appealed to me. I can now make audio updates and entries anytime anywhere :)
Lamia
@robi_g_o_cleirigh Hi Robi, thank you for this! You mentioned before it would be helpful for you to be able to download transcripts, right? We're QAing that and will be live next week!
Robi G. O'Cleirigh
@lamiapf Amazing! look forward to seeing the transcript function
Justin Scott
Excited to put this in front of everyone. Also curious to see if you have any other ideas that aren't on the list. Thanks for the support!
Lydia Winkfield
So getting good sleep plays a key role in my mental health, I'm always lucid dreaming or tossing and turning. I love that with Journify I can track my sleep and realise that I'm not crazy, just tired! I've also been using the audio journaling feature to record my dreams as they can be pretty strange and funny to look back on! Would definitely recommend this app to people who are pretty busy but still want to look after their mental health!
Lamia
@lydia_winkfield recording dreams is something I hadn't heard for Journify before. Amazing and thanks for sharing!
Lamia
@lydia_winkfield Also, would you be open to sharing this in a blog post for the journify.co/blog-burnout-lab? Thank you!
