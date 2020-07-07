Discussion
Hi all! Please meet Journify - a fun way of recording your life's journey, powered by your own voice. We have been talking about journaling for a long time, but many of us have quit after a few attempts because it’s hard to find the time. Recording our life updates on our smartphones is a much easier and intuitive experience. We’ve been sending each other voice notes for a while now, so now we get to keep a record of our memories. I love seeing entrepreneurs, creatives, writers, coaches, students and engineers finding different use cases for the Journify app! Journaling has been clinically linked with reducing tension, anxiety, and depression, and boosting mindfulness and creativity. It's also been associated with a stronger immune system, higher IQ, and a better ability to discern priorities. I fell in love with audio journaling because I was able to quickly turn it into a habit. My Journify timeline now has the story of my journey as an entrepreneur (real talk). We just launched and would love to get your thoughts. Also, please let us know what are the features you would like to see next. Thank you!
Download transcripts as a text file
Add photos/attachments to the audio timeline
Ability to publish some audio updates to a public feed
Ability to create private groups to share the voice notes with
I've been using Journify to create an audio journal of what's going on in my life, how I feel day-to-day & my creative ideas... and it's so great! It is super easy to organise and save journal entries, and I love the mental wellness tracking feature. 10/10 thanks Journify :)
@katie_talbot1 thank you so much, Katie! What do you think would be the most helpful next feature for you?
Great app... Always wanted to get into journaling more but writing on paper has never really appealed to me. I can now make audio updates and entries anytime anywhere :)
@robi_g_o_cleirigh Hi Robi, thank you for this! You mentioned before it would be helpful for you to be able to download transcripts, right? We're QAing that and will be live next week!
Excited to put this in front of everyone. Also curious to see if you have any other ideas that aren't on the list. Thanks for the support!
So getting good sleep plays a key role in my mental health, I'm always lucid dreaming or tossing and turning. I love that with Journify I can track my sleep and realise that I'm not crazy, just tired! I've also been using the audio journaling feature to record my dreams as they can be pretty strange and funny to look back on! Would definitely recommend this app to people who are pretty busy but still want to look after their mental health!
@lydia_winkfield recording dreams is something I hadn't heard for Journify before. Amazing and thanks for sharing!
@lydia_winkfield Also, would you be open to sharing this in a blog post for the journify.co/blog-burnout-lab? Thank you!