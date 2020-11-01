discussion
Ming Hsun Tsai
Maker
Make stuff people use
🎈
Hey Hunters, We are excited to introduce you Journie, an audio todo app. Journie help you to organize todo tasks and document the journey for every exciting project with audio and photo. I'm an enthusiast on self-improvement and project management, so I tried tons of todo app ( Trello, Tasks, Todoist etc ). In my opinion, the key value of the todo app is not only the reminder for some future tasks, but also when looking back, you could have a clear view on what you have gone through and are allow to share the precious journey with other. I believe the founders and hackers here are working on something big, and those experience and the process of achieving something is extraordinarily valuable and worth documenting down. Hope Journie could help you guys better document and visualize the journey. Thanks 🙃
