  1. Home
  2.  → Journie

Journie

Track daily tasks with your voice or camera

Journie allow you to create todo tasks for different project and complete them with photo and voice. Journie will help you to visualize the completed tasks for each project, you could share the journey of the project with others afterward.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Ming Hsun Tsai
Maker
🎈
Make stuff people use
Hey Hunters, We are excited to introduce you Journie, an audio todo app. Journie help you to organize todo tasks and document the journey for every exciting project with audio and photo. I'm an enthusiast on self-improvement and project management, so I tried tons of todo app ( Trello, Tasks, Todoist etc ). In my opinion, the key value of the todo app is not only the reminder for some future tasks, but also when looking back, you could have a clear view on what you have gone through and are allow to share the precious journey with other. I believe the founders and hackers here are working on something big, and those experience and the process of achieving something is extraordinarily valuable and worth documenting down. Hope Journie could help you guys better document and visualize the journey. Thanks 🙃
Share