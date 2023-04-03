Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Journey Genie
Journey Genie
AI powered travel itineraries
Visit
Upvote 10
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Making trip planning easier with AI powered travel itineraries created in seconds. Personalised recommendations, must-see destinations and even restaurant suggestions all in one place.
Launched in
Writing
Travel
Artificial Intelligence
by
Journey Genie
Desktop App for GPT-4
Ad
Powered by GPT-4
About this launch
Journey Genie
AI powered travel itineraries
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
Journey Genie by
Journey Genie
was hunted by
Olivia
in
Writing
,
Travel
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Olivia
and
Rory Dwyer
. Featured on May 2nd, 2023.
Journey Genie
is not rated yet. This is Journey Genie's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report