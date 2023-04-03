Products
Journey Genie

Journey Genie

AI powered travel itineraries

Making trip planning easier with AI powered travel itineraries created in seconds. Personalised recommendations, must-see destinations and even restaurant suggestions all in one place.
Launched in
Writing
Travel
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Journey Genie
About this launch
Journey Genie
Journey GenieAI powered travel itineraries
Journey Genie by
Journey Genie
was hunted by
Olivia
in Writing, Travel, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Olivia
and
Rory Dwyer
. Featured on May 2nd, 2023.
Journey Genie
is not rated yet. This is Journey Genie's first launch.
