Beautiful hunters & makers ✌️ I'm stoked to finally send the Journey app out into the world 🌎. Journey is the social network that motivates, inspires, and pushes you toward the things that matter to you. The currency is your output — the cool shit you create and do and the support you give others — not how you look in a bikini. From skydiving to calligraphy, whatever your passion, Journey connects you with people who share it. 📸 Share photos and videos with a vibrant community that share your passion. 🎓 Learn from experts that plot a course for you to follow on your Journey. 📣 Ask questions and get help and advice. ✍️ Create a rich journal of your Journey with every post. 💪🏾 Set tasks ('steps') and get timely nudges to build momentum. What journey have you started in your new lockdown life? Cooking 🍜? Painting 🎨? Learning guitar 🎸? Getting fit 🏋️♀️? Knitting 🧵? Juggling 🤹🏾♂️? What journey do you want to start? Let me know in the comments 👇 and I'll make sure they're in the app 😎. A few things combined to push me to create Journey. 1) Some of the best experiences I've had have been from communities I've been a part of, bonded around a shared passion. But these communities are usually difficult to find. 2) I've always loved picking up new things, but it's difficult due to not having enough time, not knowing where to start, or not having anyone to do it with. And 3) I wanted an antidote to the time-wasting and culture of the incumbent social platforms. I wanted a social network designed to get you off your phone to spend time on the things that are important to you. You can read the full story on the Journey blog 📖. What's up next for Journey? 🧘♀️ Habit formation. 🤫 Private Journeys (invite your friends) 🦸🏽♀️ Mentorship (opt-in) 👩🏻🤝👨🏽 Buddy system when starting a new Journey (opt-in) 🧑🏫 Additional guides (experts) added. 📝 Create your own guide. 🖥 Journey web app Thanks for checking out Journey! 🙏 Feel free to ask me any questions, and you can follow me on Instagram @startyourjourney.io or Twitter @Luke_OBrien. Luke
Inspirational and easy to use. An easy way to keep you motivated and connect with others following a similar path.
Thanks @nichola_quail! You got it in 1 :)
The brainchild of a beautiful mind.
@james_mcclelland I'm not so sure about that but I will take it! Thank you old mate.
Love it what a great motivator!
Thanks @natalie_o_rourke! The support means a lot 🙌
What a great and fresh alternative to connecting with likeminded people! Love it.
Thanks @alancraig_ ! That's exactly what we're trying to do.