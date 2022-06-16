Products
Journalyst
Journalyst
Get the brain space and clarity you need
Journalyst is a free forever journaling application that helps you track and analyze your mood trends feeling stuck? don't worry journalyst has tons of journaling prompts by your favorite YouTubers to help you out.
Launched in
Android
,
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
+1 by
Journalyst | Your Journaling Companion
Follow for updates
About this launch
Journalyst | Your Journaling Companion
Get the Brain space and clarity you need
Journalyst by
Journalyst | Your Journaling Companion
was hunted by
Anish Chanda
in
Android
,
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
. Made by
Anish Chanda
. Featured on June 17th, 2022.
Journalyst | Your Journaling Companion
is not rated yet. This is Journalyst | Your Journaling Companion's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#14
Weekly rank
#71
