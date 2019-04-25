Ask
Ship
Makers
Jobs
Events
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
JournalFlow
JournalFlow
Keep a journal in your favorite messaging app.
Telegram
Email
+ 5
get it
UPVOTE
2
Featured
31 minutes ago
Tweet
Share
Embed
JournalFlow is a platform that allows users to write journals from their favorite messaging apps, such as Telegram, Facebook Messenger or email.
JournalFlow is inspired by Ohlife.
Reviews
Would you recommend JournalFlow to a friend?
0
0
0
Discussion
Hunter
Leplay
Makers
Leplay
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Leplay
Maker
@leplay_li
Hi, I'm the maker of JournalFlow. If you have any question, please feel free to ask.
Upvote
Share
·
an hour ago