  1. Home
  2.  → JournalBot

JournalBot

The journal you'll actually use

#2 Product of the DayToday
JournalBot is a journal that you text just like a friend. It's journaling for those who don't have time to journal.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Arman Ray Tav
Arman Ray Tav
Hunter
The current mood of today is a little more isolated and unfeeling than I would like, and to help solve it, I've found this neat little app! Designed by a guy out of Google, it helps you keep your mind clear by focusing on a daily prompt, answered by short text messages. It then compiles these text messages into journal entries you can read on the app! 📖 Alex first showed me JournalBot a short while ago, and I loved the idea 💬 Daily text message prompts for your thoughts 📱 Text your journal entries back to the app like it's your friend 🎄Now that it's approaching Christmas, I thought it'd be a nice "Secret Santa" gift to post it on PH (not so secret) 🔑 Your thoughts are encrypted, so no worries 🤖 Get clear analysis on how you're doing throughout your time journaling More questions? Check out the FAQ https://www.journalbotapp.com/faq/
UpvoteShare