JournalBot
The journal you'll actually use
#2 Product of the DayToday
Arman Ray Tav
Hunter
The current mood of today is a little more isolated and unfeeling than I would like, and to help solve it, I've found this neat little app! Designed by a guy out of Google, it helps you keep your mind clear by focusing on a daily prompt, answered by short text messages. It then compiles these text messages into journal entries you can read on the app! 📖 Alex first showed me JournalBot a short while ago, and I loved the idea 💬 Daily text message prompts for your thoughts 📱 Text your journal entries back to the app like it's your friend 🎄Now that it's approaching Christmas, I thought it'd be a nice "Secret Santa" gift to post it on PH (not so secret) 🔑 Your thoughts are encrypted, so no worries 🤖 Get clear analysis on how you're doing throughout your time journaling More questions? Check out the FAQ https://www.journalbotapp.com/faq/
