Journal Calls
Journal Calls
A tiny habit to track, reflect and succeed
Building a startup or pursuing ambitious goals can be overwhelming. Journal Calls provides a structured way to track your journey, reflect on your progress, and stay motivated. It's more than just a journal—it's your daily call to progress.
Launched in
Productivity
Alarms
Meditation
by
Journal Calls
About this launch
Journal Calls
Your Tiny Habit to Success: speak and see progress!
Journal Calls by
Journal Calls
was hunted by
Sopheara Hun
in
Productivity
,
Alarms
,
Meditation
. Made by
Sopheara Hun
. Featured on July 21st, 2024.
Journal Calls
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Journal Calls's first launch.
