Jour is here to help you feel your best, offering you both a place to jot down what's on your mind as well as guided Journeys, if you’d prefer an interactive, step-by-step approach to tackling a specific topic. All entires are encrypted for your eyes only.
Great interface - Well designed - Easy to use - you can set up as you need // TOTALLY FRIENDLY USERCons:
Nothing to declare
That's just what I was waiting for - Damn that's good - ThanksJack Eskobar has used this product for one day.
Kevin Rose
I've been loving the Jour beta and I'm excited for this public release. Congratulations team!
Maxime Germain
@kevinrose Thank you Kevin! Really appreciate all your feedback and sharing it here!
Bobby Giangeruso
@kevinrose Thank you! Been great having your thoughts/feedback, thanks for hunting 🙌
Justin Bureau
@kevinrose Thank you Kevin!! ✌️
Leif Abraham
Nice! Design is so stellar
Maxime Germain
@leifthunder Thank you Leif! ;)
Ryan Hoover
I digging the clean design. I'm a big fan of writing but never got into a journaling habit. Not sure it's for everyone but curious if there are any studies show the benefits (or if this varies case by case).
Aaron O'Leary
@rrhoover There is a good piece done by Rochester University, I've been doing it for about a year in a physical notebook, it does help to put your day to day into perspective https://www.urmc.rochester.edu/e...
Matthias
I’ve been following since day 1! Love the idea, love the design, keep it up!!
Aaron O'Leary
Just downloaded this, love the design and flow, can really see this becoming a must have on my phone
