Jour is a daily journal, guiding you towards self-care

Jour is here to help you feel your best, offering you both a place to jot down what's on your mind as well as guided Journeys, if you’d prefer an interactive, step-by-step approach to tackling a specific topic. All entires are encrypted for your eyes only.

Matthias
Jack Eskobar
Joseph Smith
  Jack Eskobar
    Jack Eskobar Change Management Manager
    Pros: 

    Great interface - Well designed - Easy to use - you can set up as you need // TOTALLY FRIENDLY USER

    Cons: 

    Nothing to declare

    That's just what I was waiting for - Damn that's good - Thanks

    Jack Eskobar has used this product for one day.
Kevin Rose Hunter Builder of internet things.
I've been loving the Jour beta and I'm excited for this public release. Congratulations team!
Maxime Germain Maker Founder at StellarBase
@kevinrose Thank you Kevin! Really appreciate all your feedback and sharing it here!
Bobby Giangeruso Maker Co-founder, Design at Jour
@kevinrose Thank you! Been great having your thoughts/feedback, thanks for hunting 🙌
Justin Bureau Maker Co-Founder / PM @Jour
@kevinrose Thank you Kevin!! ✌️
Leif Abraham Co-founder @ANDCO, Partner @Prehype
Nice! Design is so stellar
Maxime GermainMakerHiring@maximegermain · Founder at StellarBase
@leifthunder Thank you Leif! ;)
Ryan Hoover Founder, Product Hunt
I digging the clean design. I'm a big fan of writing but never got into a journaling habit. Not sure it's for everyone but curious if there are any studies show the benefits (or if this varies case by case).
Aaron O'Leary Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
@rrhoover There is a good piece done by Rochester University, I've been doing it for about a year in a physical notebook, it does help to put your day to day into perspective https://www.urmc.rochester.edu/e...
Matthias
I’ve been following since day 1! Love the idea, love the design, keep it up!!
Aaron O'Leary Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Just downloaded this, love the design and flow, can really see this becoming a must have on my phone
