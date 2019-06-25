Log InSign up
Run effective meetings and get more productive with Jottie

Run effective meetings with Jottie. Take notes, create to-do lists and make decisions during your meeting. Share the summary afterwards and look back at your notes. Get reminders of your to-dos and achieve your goals. Get more productive with Jottie!
Rashid
    Pros: 

    Ability to take notes during a meeting, where it is connected to the meeting itself, instead of a loose document.

    Cons: 

    Can be buggy at times.

    I recommend this to small companies and organisations, some may find this useful, others might not.

    Rashid has used this product for one month.
Robin Radder
Robin Radder
Maker
Hi Producthunt 👋 We are really excited to share Jottie with you. After we tested Jottie with some small companies and universities we really would like to know what you think of our meeting management tool. With Jottie you can take notes during the meeting and create and assign to-do lists. You can make decisions and share everything with the attendees and look back at it in your next meeting. Every attendee with an assigned to-do gets a reminder after the meeting and before the due date. We want to improve but we really need your feedback. So feel free to post a comment or send an email.
