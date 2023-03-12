Products
This is the latest launch from jotted
See jotted’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → jotted (The Chrome Extension)
jotted (The Chrome Extension)
Ranked #19 for today

jotted (The Chrome Extension)

Turn your tabs into collaborative mind maps

Free
jotted is building a community-curated university where students buy and sell courses to each other. Collect and structure the best links on the web in order to create an enriching learning experience for others! If you're a creator, turn content -> courses!
Launched in Chrome Extensions, Notes, Online Learning by
jotted
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out jotted! We'd love to hear your thoughts on how we can make it a better experience for you and your needs. Consider joining our discord or drop a comment below! https://discord.com/invite/Z6mxAvTHbj"

jotted (The Chrome Extension)
The makers of jotted (The Chrome Extension)
About this launch
jotted
jottedthe brilliant bookmark bar
0
reviews
138
followers
jotted (The Chrome Extension) by
jotted
was hunted by
Brinlee Kidd
in Chrome Extensions, Notes, Online Learning. Made by
Brinlee Kidd
and
Suman Dangol
. Featured on March 20th, 2023.
jotted
is not rated yet. It first launched on December 5th, 2022.
Upvotes
7
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#13