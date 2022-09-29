Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Jota
Ranked #13 for today
Jota
Simple iOS app that is better than bookmarks
Visit
Upvote 22
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Jota is the ultimate solution for link organization. It helps you save every kind of link - from recipes to holidays to fashion and design - and keeps them all neatly categorized in one easy place. Better than bookmarks.
Launched in
iOS
,
Productivity
by
Jota - Save links easily
About this launch
Jota - Save links easily
Simple iOS app that is better than bookmarks
0
reviews
25
followers
Follow for updates
Jota by
Jota - Save links easily
was hunted by
Andrew Burton
in
iOS
,
Productivity
. Made by
Andrew Burton
and
Noa Peeters
. Featured on September 29th, 2022.
Jota - Save links easily
is not rated yet. This is Jota - Save links easily's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Comments
3
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#128
Report