Jot allows you to take notes with just one swipe and tap, no matter what application is currently running.
Radek P.Maker@rdqcz
Hey Hunters! I was looking for an app that would let me make a note as quickly as possible. I tried many, but there was always a catch. So last year I decided to write my own... The main highlight is a floating window launched from the notification area. Either from dedicated launcher notification or using custom tile that can be added to quick settings. Without launching the app itself, you can jot down your thoughts in a second. Once finished with your note, just hit the check mark to save and it will be waiting for you in the Jot application. Or you can immediately place the note into notification area as well. This way you'll have it available at any time to review or edit. You can also make the notification non-removable using the pin icon so you won't accidentally erase it. Additional features include creating a checklist (even from the floating window), organizing notes into folders, UI customization, etc. Since you made it this far, here you can find some promo codes for unlocking premium features: https://www.promies.net/promotio... The app is still in active development, so any feedback or ideas are welcome :-)
