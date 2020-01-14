Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Lindsay Fuce
Hunter
After hearing about Joovv on multiple podcasts, and seeing the toll this East coast winter is taking on my skin, I finally looked up the red-light product. Similar to exposing your body to real sunlight, red light therapy involves exposing your body, or area of your body to an infrared light. It might sound simple, but the impact those red bulbs can have is powerful. Personally, red light therapy has helped me immensely with inflammation, but it also touts numerous benefits like increased athletic performance and skin damage restoration. Have you tried light therapy?
Aw man! I was going to launch my latest line of healing crystals and snake oil products today – Guess you beat me to it! Seriously though: I feel bad for the poor desperate or naïve people who fall for these scams :(
