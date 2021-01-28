discussion
Isaac Eaves
Makerco-founder @ joon | explorer
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 Kevin and I created Joon with the vision of creating a game where your in-game progression is a reflection of your progression in real life. It's something we wish we had as kids! In Joon, kids level up and are rewarded coins and experience points for completing real-life quests. These quests can be things a parent assigns, like chores, homework, exercise, or even giving their grandparents a call. Or, kids can initiate their own quests within the game. Since our last post, we've focused on building out the game mechanics of Joon. We added the ability to walk around with your avatar, talk to in-game characters, see other kids' avatars, and much more! We noticed that the more we build the game, the more engaged the kids are -- which makes the app work better for parents. We'd love to hear what you think of the app, and the direction we are taking! Cheers, Isaac, Kevin and Brad
