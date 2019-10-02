Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jit Salunke
Maker
We are Mona & Jit, makers of Jonapr and Promotehour. With Promotohour, we have been helping startups get press coverage in prominent media outlets like TechCrunch, TheNextWeb, Forbes, Entrepreneur, etc., at a price that's within reach of startups. We wanted to make it even more affordable. One way to do that would be by providing a list of relevant journalists which makers can use to pitch their startups. Traditional media database apps are quite expensive. Few of them costs $6,000/year whereas some charge $100+/month. PR agencies & big companies can afford it, we can't. Even after paying such a premium, you still have to scan hundreds of records to find relevant journalists. Been there, done that. Jonapr removes the hassle of searching by giving you a curated list of journalists for 40+ categories like Tech, Health, AI, Marketing, Fintech, etc. Pick the list suitable to your startup, prepare a compelling story, and pitch it to the journalists. And the list costs you just $30 - one-time. No recurring payment. Would love to hear your feedback on this and how we can improve it.
UpvoteShare