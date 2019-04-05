Jolt.ai is a Facebook Messenger chatbot that entertains and rewards you for sticking with your activity goals. He uses proven psychology, an activity-based currency that can be redeemed for real rewards, and a healthy dose of humor to help you stay on track.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Adam Riggs-ZeigenMakerPro@adam_riggs_zeigen · Founder, Jolt.ai
Hey, Product Hunt community! I’m Adam, CEO & founder of Jolt.ai. Jolt.ai is a fun Facebook Messenger chatbot designed to keep you accountable to your health & fitness goals. We’ve been in the fitness tech space for a while, starting with a popular workout music app called RockMyRun. While RockMyRun is awesome for when someone IS exercising, we found people needed more support and motivation to exercise consistently. So, over the past two years we’ve been building Jolt.ai to help provide that motivation. Our mission as a company is to help people live healthier, more active lives and we felt a chatbot would be the best format to further that mission. Although there are tons of fitness-oriented apps out there, Jolt.ai is unique in a few of ways: 1. Personality Jolt engages with you using natural language, emoji, and gifs. He does all of this so you look forward to his messages, unlike stale push notifications. He can even adjust his tone based on whether you like a super supportive cheerleader or a no nonsense coach (just watch for the f-bombs…). 2. Accountability With your input, Jolt sets weekly activity goals and tracks your activity with quick, entertaining check-ins. If you already have an Apple Watch or Fitbit, even better! Jolt can directly integrate with them. 3. Team Support Jolt teams you up with people who have similar goals and offers optional but very well-balanced competition to see who can earn the most points by the end of the week. 4. Rewards Accomplishing your goal, earning achievements, and supporting fellow team members earns you currency that can be exchanged for awesome free stuff like Apple Watches, AirPods, and gift cards. These four elements come together in a way that makes it feel like you’re texting with a friend that actually cares about your activity. Got questions/feedback? We’d love to hear it!
Upvote Share·