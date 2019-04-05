Log InSign up
Jolt.ai is a Facebook Messenger chatbot that entertains and rewards you for sticking with your activity goals. He uses proven psychology, an activity-based currency that can be redeemed for real rewards, and a healthy dose of humor to help you stay on track.
How Our Chatbot Helped People Lose 49% More Weight Than a Control GroupThis summer, our health & fitness chatbot, Jolt.ai, helped people lose 49% more weight and 227% more body fat than a control group. While my team and I were were thrilled to see these figures, we weren't exactly taken aback. We'd devoted significant time and energy to the behavioral change components of Jolt.ai, and we understood its utility firsthand.
How our Chatbot Leverages Goal Setting Research to Help You Be More ActiveAs humans, we respond well to fresh starts and new challenges. Whether it's starting a new job, taking part in a 30-day fitness challenge or putting a plan in place to read more, we begin with the best intentions. Yet why is it we often fail to achieve the goals that we set ourselves?
Adam Riggs-Zeigen
Adam Riggs-Zeigen
Raymond Chan
Raymond Chan
Satomi Yuinawa
Satomi Yuinawa
Alden Webber
Alden Webber
Kelly Doran
Kelly Doran
Meghan Brohoski
Meghan Brohoski
Ashley Kontoff
Ashley Kontoff
Adam Riggs-Zeigen
Adam Riggs-Zeigen
Kishore Gauthaman
Kishore Gauthaman
Katie Addison
Katie Addison
David Hansen
David Hansen
Adam Riggs-Zeigen
Adam Riggs-Zeigen
Founder, Jolt.ai
Hey, Product Hunt community! I’m Adam, CEO & founder of Jolt.ai. Jolt.ai is a fun Facebook Messenger chatbot designed to keep you accountable to your health & fitness goals. We’ve been in the fitness tech space for a while, starting with a popular workout music app called RockMyRun. While RockMyRun is awesome for when someone IS exercising, we found people needed more support and motivation to exercise consistently. So, over the past two years we’ve been building Jolt.ai to help provide that motivation. Our mission as a company is to help people live healthier, more active lives and we felt a chatbot would be the best format to further that mission. Although there are tons of fitness-oriented apps out there, Jolt.ai is unique in a few of ways: 1. Personality Jolt engages with you using natural language, emoji, and gifs. He does all of this so you look forward to his messages, unlike stale push notifications. He can even adjust his tone based on whether you like a super supportive cheerleader or a no nonsense coach (just watch for the f-bombs…). 2. Accountability With your input, Jolt sets weekly activity goals and tracks your activity with quick, entertaining check-ins. If you already have an Apple Watch or Fitbit, even better! Jolt can directly integrate with them. 3. Team Support Jolt teams you up with people who have similar goals and offers optional but very well-balanced competition to see who can earn the most points by the end of the week. 4. Rewards Accomplishing your goal, earning achievements, and supporting fellow team members earns you currency that can be exchanged for awesome free stuff like Apple Watches, AirPods, and gift cards. These four elements come together in a way that makes it feel like you’re texting with a friend that actually cares about your activity. Got questions/feedback? We’d love to hear it!
