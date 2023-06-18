Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Joli Bookmark Manager
Joli Bookmark Manager

Joli Bookmark Manager

The ultimate bookmarking solution for teams and individuals

Free
Embed
Joli is a powerful bookmark manager that enables you to easily create, share, and collaborate on collections with your team, family, or your entire network!
Launched in
Productivity
Maker Tools
Social Networking
 by
Joli Bookmark Manager
Coda AI
Ad
Your new AI work assistant
About this launch
Joli Bookmark Manager
Joli Bookmark ManagerThe ultimate bookmarking solution for teams and individuals.
0
reviews
6
followers
Joli Bookmark Manager by
Joli Bookmark Manager
was hunted by
Sean Farrell
in Productivity, Maker Tools, Social Networking. Made by
Sean Farrell
. Featured on June 19th, 2023.
Joli Bookmark Manager
is not rated yet. This is Joli Bookmark Manager's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-