Home
→
Product
→
Joli Bookmark Manager
Joli Bookmark Manager
The ultimate bookmarking solution for teams and individuals
Joli is a powerful bookmark manager that enables you to easily create, share, and collaborate on collections with your team, family, or your entire network!
Launched in
Productivity
Maker Tools
Social Networking
by
Joli Bookmark Manager
About this launch
Joli Bookmark Manager
The ultimate bookmarking solution for teams and individuals.
Joli Bookmark Manager by
Joli Bookmark Manager
was hunted by
Sean Farrell
in
Productivity
,
Maker Tools
,
Social Networking
. Made by
Sean Farrell
. Featured on June 19th, 2023.
Joli Bookmark Manager
is not rated yet. This is Joli Bookmark Manager's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
