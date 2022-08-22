Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Jokelub
Jokelub
Write with a sense of humor
Visit
Upvote 3
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
This Chrome Extension turns your writing into a joke. Powered by AI. Try it out on the website!
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Funny
,
Writing
+1 by
Jokelub
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
Jokelub
Write with a sense of humor
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Jokelub by
Jokelub
was hunted by
Masatoshi Nishimura
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Funny
,
Writing
. Made by
Masatoshi Nishimura
. Featured on August 23rd, 2022.
Jokelub
is not rated yet. This is Jokelub's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#50
Report