JoinMyCall
Say no to bad video on conference calls
#5 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
6 Reviews
Maker
George Bougakov
Hello PH 👋 We all have been on conference calls where some people have such bad connection that you wonder if they're using dialup. To fix this problem, Introducing, JoinMyCall 🎉 ✅ Hosts of the meeting can create infinite meeting links (eg. Zoomcall, Google Meet or Hangouts) ✅ It makes guest check video/audio quality before they jump in the call ✅ Guests may skip the quality checking process if in hurry Let us know if you run into any issues. We ❤️ feedback!
Upvote (2)Share
Easy and Simple to use.. nice work 👌
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@manachetalks thanks :)
UpvoteShare