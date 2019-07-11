Log InSign up
JoinMyCall

Say no to bad video on conference calls

We all have been on calls where people have such bad connection that you wonder if they're using dialup.
JoinMyCall shows guests how others will see them in a video call.
If everything's good, the guest can proceed to the meeting link.
George Bougakov
George Bougakov
Maker
Hello PH 👋 We all have been on conference calls where some people have such bad connection that you wonder if they're using dialup. To fix this problem, Introducing, JoinMyCall 🎉 ✅ Hosts of the meeting can create infinite meeting links (eg. Zoomcall, Google Meet or Hangouts) ✅ It makes guest check video/audio quality before they jump in the call ✅ Guests may skip the quality checking process if in hurry Let us know if you run into any issues. We ❤️ feedback!
मनाचेTalks
मनाचेTalks
Easy and Simple to use.. nice work 👌
