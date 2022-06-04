Products
Joindesk
Ranked #7 for today
Joindesk
An open-source project management tool
Opensource Project / Task Management
Launched in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
Task Management
+1 by
Joindesk
About this launch
Joindesk by
Joindesk
was hunted by
Pradeep K
in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
Task Management
. Made by
Pradeep K
and
Srinivasan
. Featured on June 4th, 2022.
Joindesk
is not rated yet. This is Joindesk's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
0
Daily rank
#7
Weekly rank
#40
