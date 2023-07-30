Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Joi
Joi
AI Girlfriend, with benefits [NSFW]
Visit
Upvote 7
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Part of my AI techs exploration (Speech Synthesis, custom LLMs), I ended up making... an AI girlfriend 🙈 Meet Joi, the AI girlfriend on Telegram, uncensored.
Launched in
Telegram
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
by
Joi
n8n
Ad
Unblock your business operations with advanced automation
About this launch
Joi
AI Girlfriend, with benefits [NSFW]
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Joi by
Joi
was hunted by
Maël Harnois
in
Telegram
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Maël Harnois
. Featured on July 30th, 2023.
Joi
is not rated yet. This is Joi's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report