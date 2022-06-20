Products
Home
→
Product
→
Joenly
Ranked #13 for today
Joenly
Social network where you can't post by yourself
Joenly is a new social network where you can't post by yourself. 1. Record a video or take a photo 2. Send to a friend 3. He replies 4. Post is published on both your profiles Only available on iPhone for now.
Launched in
Social Network
by
Joenly
About this launch
Joenly
Social network where you can't post by yourself
0
reviews
0
followers
Joenly by
Joenly
was hunted by
Konstantin Durnev
in
Social Network
. Made by
Konstantin Durnev
and
Alex Lukovskiy
. Featured on June 20th, 2022.
Joenly
is not rated yet. This is Joenly's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Daily rank
#13
Weekly rank
#13
