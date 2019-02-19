Joe Schmoe

Joe Schmoes are colorful characters illustrated by Jon&Jess that can be used as profile picture placeholders for live websites or design mock ups. API + SVGs available ✌️
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Romain SourdiauxHunter@imromains · 🍋
I've been using Monsters for Sketch for a while, and my partner sent me this yesterday. Nice little avatar collection and the API is such a good idea (+ it's super easy to use) Good job Jon & Jess, this is great!
Upvote Share·