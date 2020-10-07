discussion
Ruggiero Vincenzo
Maker
Founder @prospectio
Hello Makers and Hunters!!! At Prospect.io we decided to ship this new product to the world, we hope you'll like it :) The idea behind JobTitle.io is to help you manage job changes in your company. Around 5% of your contacts change jobs every month. When it happens it's important to update your CRM, your newsletter database, etc... But a contact changing his job is also a very good sales opportunity (selling your product in the new company). This is why we also decided to integrate JobTitle.io in Prospect.io so you can generate a new pipe of opportunities with job changes. AMA about JobTitle.io (or Prospect.io). I'll be very happy to reply.
Simona LapusanCOO & Founding Partner @Zitec
@vincenzor It surely is a useful tool! Do you plan on integrating with CRM platforms?
Ruggiero Vincenzo
Maker
Founder @prospectio
@simona_lapusan Yes, we are already integrated with Zapier and you'll be able to integrate natively with some CRM very soon (Salesforce, Pipedrive, HubSpot and Zoho first). You can also integrate with our main product, Prospect.io. That allows you do a lot of things with our automations: https://prospect.io/features/aut...
Thibaud Elziere
Hunter
Founder @efounders @fotolia
A very smart tool to generate sales opportunities. Congratulations to the team for the nice design and this practical tool! I am always impressed by who this team delivers!!
Ruggiero Vincenzo
Maker
Founder @prospectio
Thank you so much @tiboel for the kind words! And thank you so much for hunting us :)
George Willaman
Very interesting product! Does it track specific emails, or can we pass along social profiles? (Linkedin, etc?)
