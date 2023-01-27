Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Jobs Scout
Jobs Scout
Ranked #4 for today

Jobs Scout

Improve your resume with the power of AI

Free
Jobs-Scout: an AI-powered tool that analyzes your resumes and interested job postings. It provides personalized recommendations and tracks job applications. Stand out with the help of AI.
Launched in Hiring, Artificial Intelligence, Career by
Jobs Scout
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"I'd love to know if the dashboard provides enough guidance to help a user navigate it easily?"

Jobs Scout
The makers of Jobs Scout
About this launch
Jobs Scout
Jobs ScoutImprove your resume with the power of AI
0
reviews
11
followers
Jobs Scout by
Jobs Scout
was hunted by
Sasi
in Hiring, Artificial Intelligence, Career. Made by
Sasi
. Featured on January 29th, 2023.
Jobs Scout
is not rated yet. This is Jobs Scout's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#254