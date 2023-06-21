Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → JobKit
JobKit

JobKit

Host a job board for your community

Free
Embed
Everything you need to run a job board. Start accepting jobs in minutes. Showcase them in a modern, simple interface, under your own brand. Grow your audience with email subscriptions and social integrations.
Launched in
Web App
Hiring
No-Code
 by
JobKit
Jeli.io
Jeli.io
Ad
Respond Faster. See Patterns. Learn From Your Incidents.
About this launch
JobKit
JobKitHost a job board for your community
0
reviews
6
followers
JobKit by
JobKit
was hunted by
Emil Nikov
in Web App, Hiring, No-Code. Made by
Emil Nikov
. Featured on June 21st, 2023.
JobKit
is not rated yet. This is JobKit's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#49
Week rank
#158