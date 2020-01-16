  1. Home
Jobflow matches tech talent and companies in a better way.

Recruitment in the tech industry is broken, and we're trying to fix that by allowing companies and tech talent to match up in a better and more efficient way.
Tech recruiting is old-fashioned. Let's change that.Hi! And welcome to the first Jobflow blog post. I launched Jobflow last week, but have been pretty silent about it until now - so welcome! Now that it's launched, what is Jobflow exactly?
Hiya! 👋 Happy to finally share months of work. I initially created Jobflow to combat the struggle for both IT professionals and companies in tech recruitment. A struggle I felt myself after half a year of unemployment. But now it's become so much more: it's a fair method of recruiting tech talent based on raw skills and personality, and not on education or background. Candidates are able to complete challenges in-app to show off, and companies apply to talent, complete with salary and job expectations up-front. Jobflow also enables companies to browse candidates equally, by letting them remove all gender and racial identifiers from talent profiles. We mainly focus on the Scandinavian market at this point, but hope to expand very soon! Feel free to ask any questions you got!
?makers Landing page looks great, product idea is also good. Is remote jobs also an option?
