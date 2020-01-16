Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Nicolaj
Maker
Hiya! 👋 Happy to finally share months of work. I initially created Jobflow to combat the struggle for both IT professionals and companies in tech recruitment. A struggle I felt myself after half a year of unemployment. But now it's become so much more: it's a fair method of recruiting tech talent based on raw skills and personality, and not on education or background. Candidates are able to complete challenges in-app to show off, and companies apply to talent, complete with salary and job expectations up-front. Jobflow also enables companies to browse candidates equally, by letting them remove all gender and racial identifiers from talent profiles. We mainly focus on the Scandinavian market at this point, but hope to expand very soon! Feel free to ask any questions you got!
Upvote (1)Share