Discussion
Maker
Jeff Pickhardt
Hi Product Hunt! If you're looking for a job, you should definitely organize your search, and you should definitely use Jobagon for that. Job seekers who organize their search are likely to explore more jobs, be more confident in their search, and ultimately find a better job and even negotiate for better compensation. (I've tried both applying haphazardly vs planning my search throughout my career, and have watched friends do the same, and have seen the difference it makes first hand!) What makes Jobagon better than your basic spreadsheet is that it's built for job seekers. This means it has features like status tracking (unapplied, applied, phone screen, onsite interview, etc), 1-5 star ratings, notes (have you tried taking notes in a spreadsheet? - the tiny cell UI makes it so hard!), etc. It also imports company data when it can, like the size of the company, headquarters location, and funding. Finally, Jobagon provides quick links for you, such as company links to Glassdoor, Crunchbase, or Paysa for compensation data. Try it out when you're looking for a job! And if there's features you'd like to see added, let me know! - Jeff
