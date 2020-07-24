Job Trackr

Discussion
Deb Pratiher
Hiya Product Hunt 👋🏼❤️ I am a graduate student and have spent a total of 2000+ hours searching for jobs over the past few years. That along with the fact that over 50 Million+ people have lost their jobs during COVID, I came to realize that - 🤯 Job search is hard 😫 Job tracking is harder 😭 Getting rejected is the worst To help job seekers, Shraddha and I decided to build Trackr, a chrome extension that automates job tracking by auto-filling your jobs from common job search sites such as Greenhouse, Google Jobs, Lever, and Indeed to a pre-built spreadsheet to help make tracking of jobs easier. How to use Trackr - ✨ Add Trackr chrome extension & give access to google spreadsheet ✨ Search for a job ✨ Add auto-filled job to the pre-created spreadsheet through the extension I hope Trackr helps all those out there hit by lay-offs and rejections during these tough times 🥺 🙌🏽 SPECIAL COVID FEATURE: Our tool helps you save time by automatically connecting the application to a spreadsheet and telling you before applying if there is a hiring freeze or not. Trackr is a part of a suite of tools to help humanize the process of job search for job seekers. This is v1 of Trackr, so we would love feedback from any job seekers out there! 🔥 Our next tool, a platform where you can get paid to give job advice will be launching soon - Learn more and join the waitlist here: https://3vmnlxiv2tip.landen.co/
Feel so similiar to https://huntr.co/
@deb_pratiher thanks for the reply. Keep up the good work!
@ethan_glover Hi Ethan! Yep, you can check out the features here: https://gettrackr.netlify.app/ This helps you track jobs applied and not the emails sent to recruiters!
@deb_pratiher ...so the feature list is: "Job search is hard" "Job tracking is harder" "Getting rejected is the worst" The only thing that gives a hint at what this app is, is the video on the Chrome extension page which just shows jobs being added to a spreadsheet. And the "monthly job recommendations" I'm assuming is basically like every other job newsletter that just sends you posts from other sites (which have their own newsletters).
Hey Deb! In these times, looking for work must sure be tough for many. Thank you for making their lives easier! I've added some UX feedback over a screenshot of your landing page - if it helps with next iterations? Looking forward to your thoughts :) Congrats on launching on Product Hunt!
@christian_piponides Thanks a lot Christian 😊 The feedback is great, will incorporate it!