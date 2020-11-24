Job Tracker by Teal

discussion
Dave Fano
MakerFounder & CEO @ Teal
Hey everyone! Dave here, founder of Teal. Thanks to Chris Messina for hunting us! I’m excited to share what we’ve been building over the last few months and explain a little bit about how we got here. 📌 The backstory - If you follow recommended best practices to land a job you love, you’re applying to 20-40 jobs a week! Most of the tools out there to manage this process are built for companies and not individuals. We want to level the playing field. After helping over 2,000 people grow their careers, we saw a lot of recurring problems. So, we built a tool to solve these problems. Say hello to the Teal Job Tracker. 🔎 Make job searching easier - Everyone has to do it at some point, but no one enjoys it. The Teal Job Tracker will help ease the burden of hunting by saving you hours of time. It will keep you organized, on track, and motivated to continue taking steps forward every single day. 📥 Save roles from all the job boards to one place - Hopping between LinkedIn, Indeed, and Glassdoor can be exhausting, and it’s easy to get mixed up. Our Chrome extension allows you to instantly save jobs from all of the major job boards straight into your Teal account. It pulls in all of the job information automatically. 🥊 Beat the gate-keeping algorithms - Applying to jobs in the digital age requires a new set of tools. When you save a position in the Job Tracker, it intelligently analyzes the job description and highlights the keywords/skills you should consider adding to your resume to make it to the top of the pile. 🗂 Stay organized with a CRM for your search - After saving a job, you can keep all of your notes, contact information, and activity linked directly to that position. Stop missing out on opportunities by setting follow-up dates for each job you apply to. Lastly, track and visualize your progress through each of the stages of the pipeline. 🆓 Use it for free starting today - The best part of all? You can now use the Job Tracker for free. Sign up on our website! We’re excited for this first big public launch, and we hope that this tool will empower you to grow your career. Know someone in your network who is trying to manage a job search? Share it with them! We’ve also got a thriving and supportive community of people dedicated to growing their careers. Join us today.
That looks really impressive, congrats!
@davidbauer Thanks David! It's been a lot of fun to build and see it help so many people! Thank you!
If you're searching for a job, it can be a real PITA to organize all the jobs you've seen/are applying to/have some interest in. Each site might have its own bookmarking feature, but what about cross-site searches? That's where Teal's tool comes in — and it's so obvious, it's like, how did this not exist before? But now it does, and I think it's definitely worth checking out — to both streamline AND bring structure to your job search!
@chrismessina Thanks so much for hunting us Chris!