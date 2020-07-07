  1. Home
Job Search Checklist

Step-by-step checklist to stay organized during a job search

The job search can be extremely difficult - particularly right now. Use this proven, step-by-step checklist to help you stay organized and focused through every phase of your search.
Networking Emails by Resume Worded - Sample networking email templates you can use to grow your networkSample networking email templates and sample networking emails you can use to grow your network. Made for every situation, including getting referrals, follow up emails, thank you notes, and requesting informational interviews.
How to Get a Job Referral - Playbooks from Resume WordedTo improve your success rate, it's important to choose contacts that you have something in common with. Your alumni is often a good place to start - people who go to the same school share a strong bond. You can also reach out to people who worked at your previous companies or are part of the same LinkedIn groups as you.
The Best Questions to Ask Your Interviewer, Curated by Hiring ManagersHere are the best questions to ask your interviewer at the end of an interview, when the 'Do you have any questions for me?' comes up. These questions leave a lasting impression on your potential employer.
Hey Hunters! 🐱 The job search can be a complex and gruelling process - from writing your resume to updating your LinkedIn profile to preparing for an interview, there are so many steps to keep track of! It's so easy to lose track or forget about an important step in the process, or just feel overwhelmed by the entire process. This is something we've put together that I think will help provide a structured approach to getting a job. Think of it as a made-for-you job search plan that you can use while looking for a new job. Categories 📄 Resumes - how to write and optimize your resume for online resume screening software and recruiters 🔍 Online Presence - how to optimize your LinkedIn profile for new opportunities 💼 Finding a job online - what job boards you should use 👩‍💻 Applying for a job online - how to tailor your resume to a job posting and an email templates you can use to follow up with a recruiter after applying 🤝 Getting a referral - how to find and connect with people in your network who can refer you to a job 👔 Interviews - how to prepare for an interview Design Inspiration - The core design/layout of the checklist was inspired by the extremely useful resource Checklist Design made by @hatzis. - Illustrations from the amazing Undraw by @ninalimpi I hope people will find this useful! Any feedback is much appreciated :)
Lee Yi Wei
Very useful! I like how all the information are consolidated at one place.
