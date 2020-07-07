Job Search Checklist

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Rohan Mahtani
Maker
Hey Hunters! 🐱 The job search can be a complex and gruelling process - from writing your resume to updating your LinkedIn profile to preparing for an interview, there are so many steps to keep track of! It's so easy to lose track or forget about an important step in the process, or just feel overwhelmed by the entire process. This is something we've put together that I think will help provide a structured approach to getting a job. Think of it as a made-for-you job search plan that you can use while looking for a new job. Categories 📄 Resumes - how to write and optimize your resume for online resume screening software and recruiters 🔍 Online Presence - how to optimize your LinkedIn profile for new opportunities 💼 Finding a job online - what job boards you should use 👩💻 Applying for a job online - how to tailor your resume to a job posting and an email templates you can use to follow up with a recruiter after applying 🤝 Getting a referral - how to find and connect with people in your network who can refer you to a job 👔 Interviews - how to prepare for an interview Design Inspiration - The core design/layout of the checklist was inspired by the extremely useful resource Checklist Design made by @hatzis. - Illustrations from the amazing Undraw by @ninalimpi I hope people will find this useful! Any feedback is much appreciated :)
Upvote (4)Share
Very useful! I like how all the information are consolidated at one place.
UpvoteShare