Job Hunting for Pros Guide
Ranked #5 for today
Job Hunting for Pros Guide
Learn how to get your dream job
This guide will help you to improve communication, optimise LinkedIn, understand what you need versus what you desire, and much more!
Launched in
Career
by
Notion Site
BangBuck
About this launch
Notion Site
Products built on notion
62
reviews
291
followers
Job Hunting for Pros Guide by
Notion Site
was hunted by
Jasper Ruys
in
Career
. Made by
Jasper Ruys
. Featured on November 26th, 2022.
Notion Site
is rated
5/5 ★
by 62 users. It first launched on July 20th, 2021.
Upvotes
21
Comments
12
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#150
